90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii reunited with his daughter amid his tense custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith.

“Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the Tunisia native, 26, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 29. “I got to see my previous, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”

News of the reunion with his daughter follows headlines of the TLC alum’s travels to Memphis’ home state of Michigan for a court date in their ongoing custody battle.

Hamza and Memphis documented their first meeting during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which debuted in December 2021. Memphis traveled overseas to meet her online boyfriend for the first time and the pair got engaged, married and pregnant by the season finale. While the international flames were seemingly in good spirits at the season 5 tell-all, filmed in January 2022, Memphis confirmed their split in April after referring to herself as a “single mom.”

Following their split, Hamza had been living in Chicago and traveling back and forth for their custody hearings. Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, was the first to seemingly confirm that her brother and sister-in-law had not been seeing eye to eye when it came to visitation of their daughter following their breakup.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote on her Instagram Story on August 15. “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter. Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her.”

On September 9, an insider close to the case exclusively revealed to In Touch that although Hamza’s lawyer secured monitored visits with his daughter in July 2022, the source added, “He has yet to exercise his visits with the minor.”

Four days later, Memphis took to Instagram to slam trolls who claimed she “lost custody” of her daughter.

“I’ve been quiet long enough. Please people, do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossip,” the nurse practitioner wrote via her Instagram Story on September 13. “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed.”

While Hamza hoped to see his daughter on her first birthday, which was on October 5, the dad of one was finally reunited with his daughter later that month.

