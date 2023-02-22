Getting messy. 90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith alleged that her ex-husband, Hamza Moknii, was “abusive.” According to the court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, Memphis claimed that Hamza was both verbally and physically abusive during their marriage.

The former couple were introduced to viewers on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After meeting online, they met and dated long-distance for eight months. Memphis eventually traveled to Hamza’s native Tunisia to meet him in person for the first time. They tied the knot just weeks after their initial meeting in January 2021 and learned that Memphis was pregnant with their first child together soon after. Memphis – who was already a mother of two children at the time – gave birth to their daughter, Kiori, in October 2021. In Touch exclusively reveal Kiori’s name in February 2023.

The Michigan native publicly confirmed her split from Hamza in April 2022 when she shared a photo of herself using breast pumps. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” she wrote alongside the photo. She subtly revealed her relationship status by adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

Since announcing their separation, they have been involved in a nasty custody battle over their daughter.

Hamza revealed that he was estranged from Kiori in June 2022. “Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” the TLC personality wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

In February 2023, In Touch broke the news that the former TV couple’s divorce was finalized on October 28, 2022.

One major bombshell during the divorce proceedings included Hamza asking for their daughter to have a paternity test after he suspected that Memphis became pregnant with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval, In Touch exclusively revealed.

According to the court documents, he believed that his ex had “sexual relations” with Justin during their long-distance relationship and she became pregnant before they met in Tunisia for the first time.

However, the ruling concluded that Moknii must pay child support for Kiori, confirming he is the biological father.

