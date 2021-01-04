Dunzo. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Horira confirmed their split during a segment on episode 1 of discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Bares All.

Brittany, 26, confirmed “so far nothing has been done” for Yazan’s K-1 visa during a video chat with Yazan, 24, and Bares All host Shaun Robinson, which premiered on January 4. The couple previously decided to apply for the fiancé visa so Yazan could move from Jordan to America to be with Brittany on the season 2 finale of The Other Way, but the Florida resident revealed why the couple eventually broke up after the cameras stopped rolling.

“There has just been things that happened that made me not want him around me,” Brittany explained. Yazan had been “talking with different girls and saying things like, ‘I wanna see you. Come visit with me. You’re so sexy, girl. You’re a good girl. I want to be with you,’ stuff like that,” Brittany claimed. “I mean you don’t call other girls sexy and video chat with them and comment on their body parts if you have a girlfriend or somebody you’re trying to marry.”

The rapper said she believes the former fish market worker had cheated on her when she returned to the states. “I found out because it was like a YouTube video sent to me and it was a vlog somebody did and they literally laid down all the tea like, step by step so this is how I found and it literally broke my heart,” Brittany said.

“I did not cheat on her,” Yazan said, denying Brittany’s claims. “I have DMs of girls, girls, girls. I have screenshots all through my phone [of] girls sending me screenshots,” she hit back.

Translator Adam Lebzo interjected on Yazan’s behalf and claimed, “Everything Brittany said is a complete lie.”

Brittany laughed, then said she may have been able to forgive Yazan’s alleged cheating if he owned up to it and apologized. The couple then argued over who dumped who first. Brittany claimed she was the one who broke up with Yazan but he disagreed.

“Brittany, you remember? I stopped talking with you and I told you please leaving me [sic] alone,” Yazan said. Brittany claimed he never said that, and instead had allegedly asked her for money.

That led to another argument between the exes over who paid for their living expenses while Brittany was living in Jordan with Yazan. Brittany claimed she paid for “everything” and even “bought things” for Yazan’s family, but Yazan said he spent $50,000 on Brittany during their relationship before telling her to “shut up.”

“I get you apartment but you don’t like this, what I do,” Yazan said. Brittany hit back, claiming she rented their apartment on Airbnb and he only gave her $200 towards it. “Your young ass had me ‘round here paying for everything like you was a damn sugar baby — and you’re not that fine,” she said.

Yazan told Brittany to leave him alone and she responded, “Trust me you don’t have to ask me to leave you alone. You’ve been blocked on social media before you even thought to not talk to me no more.”

Adam translated for Yazan again, and the barbershop owner said he missed a lot of “red flags” during their relationship. Yazan claimed he didn’t know Brittany had previously dated older men and said his family thought she was a “porn actress” when they saw her revealing photos on Instagram. Brittany rebutted Yazan’s claims, pulling up screenshots of alleged WhatsApp text messages between her and Yazan where he told her his family thought she was beautiful after seeing her social media snaps. Brittany called Yazan a “little toxic manipulator” as they continued to fight.

Brittany then accused Yazan of “stealing money” out of her purse while she was in Jordan, which he denied. She also claims she caught Yazan texting a “gay boy for money,” which Yazan denied — and that’s when things really got heated.

“Watch your mouth, watch your tone, watch your words,” Brittany warned. Yazan responded in Arabic, then said, “Shut up, bitch.” Brittany responded, “The baddest bitch. Period. I will expose you.”

At the end of the segment, Shaun, 58, teased even more drama when they return next week and Yazan’s brother and father join the video call.

90 Day Bares All is available to stream on discovery+ starting Monday, January 4.