She got the receipts! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks shared screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by fiancé Yazan Abu Hurira, seemingly proving her previous claim that he “switched up” on her after she moved from America to Jordan.

“[kissy face emoji] We were talking about you. My father was telling me how to deal with you when you come [laughing with tears emoji],” Yazan, 24, apparently wrote to Brittany, 26, during a WhatsApp message that she posted to Instagram on Saturday, November 14.

In the screenshot, which did not have a visible timestamp and are since-deleted, Brittany asked what Yazan and his father were talking about. “He tells me that I must be patient with you,” Yazan replied.

Yazan told Brittany he showed her photo to his aunt, who said Brittany was “beautiful,” according to the second since-deleted screengrab. Brittany told Yazan to thank his aunt, and she asked him if his family will be happy if they get married.

“Yeah. But I do not care about their opinion. What I care about is me to be happy [sic],” read Yazan’s reply. “I can manage all my things myself. I do not need anyone. Maybe. [thinking face emoji] That’s why I want to live with you and you alone. I want to start new life with you. New dreams. New plans. Everything is new. I want to forget all the details of my old life. And I know you will not be like the people there in my life right now. I am sure. You will be helping me,” he allegedly wrote, according to a third since-deleted screenshot.

In the caption of her post, the Chicago native wrote, “Text I got before I arrived. Haters, please suck a d–k. Like a big fat one. Reposting since they never show the text I get. Only the ones I send in response to the f–k s–t.”

It seems the rapper is doubling down on her claims. She first made the allegation via Instagram in October in a comment exchange defending herself from trolls who criticized her for disrespecting Muslim culture by wearing revealing clothing, sharing provocative social media photos and consuming alcohol.

The Instagram influencer said Yazan allegedly made her believe that he would be accepting of her American culture and would not expect her to convert to Islam if she relocated to his country, only to “switch up” on her after she arrived. She explained this is why fans have seen the couple clash over their cultural differences during season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

As their story line continues to play out, the couple still struggles with miscommunication issues, especially after they briefly split. In a sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, November 15 episode, they agree to hire a translator in order to make sure they’re both on the same page before they agree to move forward in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.