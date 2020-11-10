90 Day Fiance's Brittany Defends Dating Standards After Yazan Drama

Flipping the script. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks passionately defended her “dating standards” after her brief split from Yazan Abu Hurira aired on the latest episode of the spinoff.

The season 2 alum, 26, shared a public service announcement via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 10, about the expectations she has in her romances.

“I’m independent and I’m not accepting love from any man who loves me,” Brittany wrote, highlighting that she isn’t afraid to be picky about her suitors.

“When I date, I do the choosing and men are hoping to get [chosen] by me,” the TLC newcomer dished. “Therefore, I make my dating standards, whereas when a pick-me woman dates, she dates to get [chosen],” Brittany explained about the different way she approaches men. “She’s trying to live up to the man’s standards to prove she’s good enough to be his wife. That’s not how courtship and chivalry goes.”

“My man gotta show me why he is good enough to be my husband and father to our kids once he chooses to pursue me,” the Miami, Florida, resident told naysayers. “So, pick-me women who can’t stand me, just know: I’m not you! Never will be and don’t wanna be. Pack it up, bishes [because] you gonna stay mad.”

Brittany previously cleared the air about her long-distance relationship with Yazan, 24, in another heartfelt message shared on November 9 following their short-lived breakup.

“No matter how much Yazan and I are different or how much we fight, it’s clear we have a passionate, burning chemistry,” she noted. “Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together. I’m hard on the outside [because] I have a wall up and that’s something Yazan understands.”

Brittany and Yazan got into a very heated dispute in the November 8 episode when she was on her way to the airport to visit him in his native country of Jordan. It got so intense the star even declared she was “done” with him, however Brittany ended up cooling down and heading there with her pal Angela with the hopes of still enjoying the getaway.

We’ll see how the rest of their trip goes this Sunday!