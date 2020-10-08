Not what it seems? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks claimed Yazan Abu Horira “switched up” on her after she moved to Jordan.

Brittany, 26, shared her thoughts with fans after taking to Instagram with a new video on Wednesday, October 7, showing her wearing a button-up frock.

“This is how I usually dress when I go out and how I feel most comfortable. Sometimes I feel most comfortable with a boob out. Idk … I guess I’m most comfortable with women’s rights and people not being judged for their appearances,” the TLC newcomer captioned the clip.

When one person asked why she would date someone whose culture “prohibits this,” Brittany said there was more to the story than meets the eye. The reality star claimed Yazan initially made her feel OK about their differences, only to change his mind once she uprooted her life and arrived in his native country.

“I feel like [there are] so many context clues in the show that shows that,” Brittany replied. “A woman like me isn’t gonna up and move to a country like that unless the person I’m dating can accept me as I am and the environment permits.”

“Do y’all miss the parts on TV where he tells me one thing and tells his parents another, then gives me a random ultimatum pressuring me because of the lies he told his parents?” she added. “I’m tired of being attacked when he knew exactly who I was when he pursued me and still does. Jordan culture does not prohibit this. His particular family does not like it, but I don’t live to please them.”

Brittany noted that she is not blaming him for feeling conflicted and is trying to be “patient and respectful” without having to change parts of herself.

Yazan previously gave Brittany “three days” to convert to Islam on the August 10 episode, following her arrival to Jordan. They were getting pressure from his parents to get married right away, however Brittany was still legally wed to her estranged ex-husband and didn’t want to drop that bombshell quite yet.

We’ll get to see how it all unfolds in upcoming episodes!