In the name of love! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks defended her relationship with Yazan Abu Hurira after the couple got back together following a brief split on the Sunday, November 8 episode.

“It doesn’t matter what you plan as a first date or how much money you spend on it. A relationship is built on chemistry first. No matter how much Yazan and I are different or how much we fight, it’s clear we have a passionate, burning chemistry,” Brittany, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 9. “Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together. I’m hard on the outside [because] I have a wall up and that’s something Yazan understands. He sees a side of me y’all don’t see. I cook for him, rub him, clean after him, push him to be better, helped him learn English.”

Courtesy of @thebossbrittany/Instagram

She continued, “It’s a reason he loves me and there’s also things he [wishes] he could change to make it easier on him with his family, but I’ve met him halfway and I’ve built my own life independently to a certain point. I can’t allow people who didn’t raise me have complete control of my life when there are other options that include us both being happy and free. My love should be enough. My care should be enough. How I go hard for him even when he’s dead wrong should be enough. What’s understood don’t have to be explained [fingers crossed emoji] [purple heart emoji].”

It seems the Florida resident wanted to speak up for herself and her long-distance love after fans called them out for their off-and-on, hot and cold relationship. The couple briefly split after they got into a nasty fight over FaceTime while Brittany was in a taxi on her way to the airport in Miami to return to Yazan, 24, in his native country of Jordan. Following their yelling match, Brittany said she was “done” with him, but she still agreed to go to Jordan because she and her friend, Angela, had already spent money on the airfare.

Brittany previously invited Angela to Jordan so she could meet her fiancé, and Angela eventually helped convinced Brittany to reconcile with Yazan during a night out at a local bar in downtown Amman. After about 48 hours following their split, Brittany agreed to call Yazan and he drove to her location to pick her up.

“Their ‘relationship’ is the definition of toxic #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Brittany and Yazan are toxic for each other, just end it #90DayFiance.”