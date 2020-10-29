It‘s that time of year! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks shared a cryptic message about “cuffing season” amid drama with Yazan Abu Hurira.

“Welcome to the season people are about to regret misunderstanding you,” read the TLC newcomer’s post on Instagram Stories. Brittany’s social media activity on Tuesday, October 27, made fans wonder if they are still together.

“Cuffing season refers to a period of time where single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year,” according to the definition on Merriam-Webster. “Cuffing season usually begins in October and lasts until just after Valentine’s Day.”

Brittany, 26, seemed to hint that she wouldn’t be changing herself in order to appeal to Yazan’s family and cultural standards in another caption she shared earlier this week. “Take me as I am or leave me where I’m at,” the season 2 star wrote.

In recent episodes, the reality star felt weighed down by the pressure from her long-distance love, 24, and his relatives. Yazan’s family expressed how they did not approve of her sharing revealing photos on social media, which didn’t sit well with Brittany because she wanted freedom to post what she wanted. Yazan also gave Brittany “three days” to convert to Islam following her tense arrival to Jordan.

Yazan explained to Brittany that it was very important to him for his wife to be Muslim, which added more strain between them. “I really did move here with the intention of learning things, genuinely. I love him and I do want to try to learn his religion and culture,” she admitted in her confessional. “But I still feel a little nervous because Yazan and I still need to deal with the situation with his parents and I don’t know if they’re ever going to be on board with our relationship.”

At the time of filming, Brittany was also trying to get her divorce taken care of so she could be free to marry Yazan if and when the time came.

While fans continue to wonder about their status, Brittany did shed some light on why they were at odds on October 7. “Do y’all miss the parts on TV where he tells me one thing and tells his parents another, then gives me a random ultimatum pressuring me because of the lies he told his parents?” she wrote via Instagram.

“I’m tired of being attacked when he knew exactly who I was when he pursued me and still does. Jordan culture does not prohibit this,” Brittany vented. “His particular family does not like it, but I don’t live to please them.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.