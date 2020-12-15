The gloves are off. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks’ dad, Greg, slammed Yazan Abu Harirah amid split rumors surrounding the reality TV couple.

Greg fired back at the season 2 personality, 24, likely after hearing the comments made by Yazan and his brother, Obaida, in an explosive Instagram Live.

“You owe my family more than $7,000 and you say my daughter used you. You asked her to lie about you not knowing she was married to protect you from your grandfather. It was really a scheme to paint her as a liar,” Brittany’s father alleged on Monday, December 14, while taking to social media to share his thoughts about the drama.

Greg accused Brittany’s long-distance love of having ulterior motives from the get-go, claiming Yazan had been trying to get to America since they met. “Let’s start telling the truth. I paid for her flights because you promised to, but instead, [you] spent the money drinking and partying,” Brittany’s dad continued, saying Yazan promised to pay him back but has yet to send him money for the overseas trips.

“Yazan, I find it comical how you have nothing good to say about my daughter when you cheated on her constantly. She has never said a word,” Greg alleged. “You have stolen money from her, she never said a word. She has loved you even to protect you now,” he concluded. “But I don’t owe you any loyalty and you don’t deserve any from Brittany. You are a useless man and have been one since I met you. That’s why I did not approve of you in the end.”

Meanwhile, Brittany’s cryptic social media posts are fueling speculation the TLC duo parted ways post-show. “Do I look MF worried,” she captioned a selfie on December 14. The Florida resident, 26, also flipped off the camera in a now-deleted photo when another fan asked about Yazan.

In his new IG Live causing a stir, Yazan admitted Brittany has been making him “mad” with their back-and-forth exchanges on social media, leading him to break his silence about the matter. The Jordan resident also said he didn’t want to make a habit out of bad-mouthing her, but felt compelled to speak up.

Brittany previously said Yazan’s K-1 visa process was going “great” in early December after she returned to the United States without him, so it appears they had a falling out in recent weeks.

Are they over for good? We’ll find out soon enough.

In Touch has reached out to Yazan for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.