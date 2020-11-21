Twerk it out! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks shared a video of herself twerking for the camera on Instagram amid tension with fiancé Yazan Abu Hurira over their cultural differences.

Brittany, 26, recorded a clip of herself shaking her booty to Jagged Edge’s “Promise.” The rapper wore an ultra-fitted black bodysuit that showed off her curves as she danced with her back to the camera in the sexy clip.

Fans took to the comments to point out that this type of behavior on social media is what led to issues in her relationship with her beau. “Now I wonder why they wanted to kill Yazan,” one fan commented, referring to a recent episode of the hit TLC reality TV series where the 24-year-old’s father said he would “kill” Yazan if he goes against his family’s wishes and marries Brittany. “So her man really gonna die now after his dad sees THIS,” another fan wrote.

Brittany and Yazan have documented their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2, where the Chicago native prepared to leave everything in the United States behind to move to Yazan’s native country of Jordan so they could start a life together. But Brittany was not open to assimilating to Yazan’s strict Muslim culture, which would require her to convert to Islam, not wear revealing clothing, deleting her social media and refraining from alcohol.

The couple fought over their differences until Yazan eventually agreed to accept Brittany’s American culture. He still wanted to move forward with their wedding without expecting her to change her ways, but his family still did not approve of their marriage because marrying a woman like Brittany would bring shame and disrespect to Yazan’s family. As a last ditch effort to try to gain his parents’ approval, Yazan asked his brother to try to persuade their father, and their father said he would be Yazan’s “murderer” if he goes through with the wedding.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, November 21 episode, Yazan and Brittany sit down with a translator to discuss their issues. Yazan explained to Brittany that if they go through with their wedding, it would mean his family could disown him. “This isn’t what I had hoped for my future marriage. I want him to have, like, a relationship with his family,” Brittany responded.

Yazan then explained that he was willing to give up his family in order to be with her, but if he was going to make that sacrifice, he would want to tie the knot with her right away. “I want to say that I appreciate him opening up and being honest so that I can understand where he’s coming from,” she said. “I don’t know if after … I’m really just getting, like, the full truth. So it might just be too soon and I need him to give me more time to think.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET