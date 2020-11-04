Major clue! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks fueled split rumors with Yazan Abu Hurira after she seemingly hinted she’s back in America.

Brittany, 26, took to her Instagram Story to share a series of selfie videos of her cuddling up to her dog, Max, on Wednesday, November 4. In the clips, the sweet pup laid on Brittany’s stomach and cuddled up to her as she pet his head.

Courtesy of @thebossbrittany/Instagram

The videos with her dog are telling because Max lives with Brittany’s dad, Greg Banks, in his home in Florida. By the looks of the clip, it seems Brittany is also in America and reunited with her pup.

Brittany previously lived with her father before she made the move to Jordan to start a life with her online boyfriend, Yazan, 24. Earlier on season 2 of the hit TLC spinoff, she briefly returned to America to meet her newborn niece and to settle her divorce from her first husband. Her dog, Max, made an appearance on the Sunday, November 1 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Brittany was getting ready to leave again for Jordan.

This marks one of the many clues the rapper has dropped on social media about the status of her relationship with Yazan. On Tuesday, November 3, Brittany shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Forcing yourself not to talk to somebody because they don’t deserve you is the hardest thing ever.” On October 28, she shared a message about “cuffing season” — seemingly hinting that she is currently single. Just a week prior, she shared another cryptic caption that read, “Take me as I am or leave me where I’m at.”

Yazan and Brittany’s relationship recently took a turn for the worse in their story line. On the November 1, episode, the couple got into a nasty fight while Brittany was on her way to the airport to fly back to Jordan. Yazan seemingly blamed Brittany for his car accident because he only bought a new car to make her happy. During their fight via FaceTime, Brittany told Yazan’s he’s selfish and he blew up, reminding her that he was disowned by his family and fired from his job at his father’s fish market because they don’t approve of their relationship.

“When you coming, I end everything,” Yazan said, seemingly explaining that he gave up everything in his life for her. As he continued to yell, Brittany responded, “Girl, shut the f–k up.”

Even though they ended their call on bad terms, Brittany still decided to get on the plane and return to Jordan. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET