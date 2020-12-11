About Yazan Abu Harirah? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks appears to be thinking about her “soulmate” as the season 2 personality shared not one, but two messages seemingly about the qualities she desires in a partner.

“Ciara be shaking her ass freely and her husband be tweeting about God and openly loving on her. Ladies do wtf you want. Your soulmate gonna love you for that lol,” one tweet posted by Brittany, 26, read on Thursday, December 10.

The Palm Beach, Florida, resident later shared another thought-provoking post, which highlighted how the right person will embrace their lover’s flaws. “A soulmate is not someone who is there to complete you, but a soulmate is someone who, when you’re with them, you can be completely yourself,” it said.

Fans have been curious about where Brittany stands with her long-distance man, Yazan, after the future of their relationship remained up in the air during the season 2 finale. Since then, Brittany dropped a hint she and Yazan, 24, may still be together romantically while sharing an update on his plans to come to America.

“How’s the K-1 [visa] coming along?” a fan asked the TLC alum after she shared a new photo on December 2. Brittany replied, “Great [to be honest].”

Brittany and Yazan’s relationship was put to the test in recent episodes because of their cultural differences. The reality star’s fiancé revealed he was in “danger” and facing death threats in Jordan because of their hopes to get married. Yazan said some of his family felt convinced he would adapt to Brittany’s lifestyle and ditch the morals and values he grew up with.

Yazan was ready to do whatever it took to maintain their relationship, but Brittany felt it would be wiser to go the K-1 visa route, which would allow him to legally move to the United States with Brittany if they wed within 90 days. She ultimately returned to the U.S. without him while he stayed behind in his native country.

After season 2 wrapped, the influencer took to Instagram to spill some behind-the-scenes tea. “Now that the season is over, I would like to say every person on The Other Way production and editing team [red heart emoji] you’re all garbage ass humans,” Brittany wrote via Instagram Stories on November 30. “To my exes and ex-friends, I used to know: [red heart emoji] you’re also complete clout-chasing garbage. I hope the 15 [minutes] of fame was worth being disloyal.”

We’ll have to wait and see how the duo’s love story unfolds!