Heading to America? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks seemingly confirmed she is still with her long-distance beau, Yazan Abu Harirah, while sharing an update on his K-1 visa status following the cliffhanger season 2 finale.

The TLC personality, 26, revealed where they stand after sharing a stylish photo via Instagram on Wednesday, December 2. Upon seeing her new post, one fan jumped at the opportunity to find out if Yazan, 24, is still planning on relocating from Jordan to be with his fiancé following her return to the United States.

Courtesy The Boss Brittany/Instagram

“How’s the K-1 coming along?” the social media user asked Brittany in the comments section, to which she replied, “Great [to be honest].”

Viewers were left in the dark when season 2 came to an end, considering their relationship and visa status remained a mystery. Tension was at an all-time high in recent episodes, with Yazan opening up about the death threats he was facing from family over their romance. Because of the looming “danger” in Jordan, the Florida resident decided they should have Yazan come to America instead.

Brittany considered the fact his family could no longer monitor her every move and tell her to ditch the “haram” American lifestyle if they were not living in Jordan together as a married couple. The reality star’s sexy style and social media content was previously a source of conflict for the duo, making it yet another incentive for him to move. If all goes well and Yazan is approved for the K-1 visa, the couple will need to tie the knot within 90 days of his arrival to the United States.

Courtesy Brittany Banks/Instagram

After the finale of the TLC spinoff aired in November, Brittany took to Instagram Stories to reveal her disdain for the way she was portrayed on the series.

“Now that the season is over, I would like to say every person on The Other Way production and editing team [red heart emoji] you’re all garbage ass humans. Enjoy,” she wrote. “To my exes and ex-friends I used to know: [red heart emoji] you’re also complete clout chasing garbage. I hope the 15 [minutes] of fame was worth being disloyal.”

“All in all, I am glad it’s over,” she concluded. “Enjoy the tell-all. Hopefully, they don’t chop it up and let y’all get the truth. Trust issues on level 1,000,000 [peace sign emoji].”