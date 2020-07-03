Reality TV crossover! Every now and then, a season from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise teases at least one story line that seemed to belong on MTV’s Catfish, but fans were in for a treat with two on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4.

David, who is from Las Vegas, joined the show in the hopes of finally meeting his online girlfriend, Lana from Ukraine. He revealed they had been talking to each other online for seven years via the Eastern European dating app, Anastasia Date.

Over the course of their relationship, David estimated he spent about 5,000 hours talking to Lana, which would have cost him “over $100,000” because he had to pay a fee for each message he sent Lana on the site, and he also paid a fee per minute during live chats. David also revealed he had previously tried to meet Lana in person three times, but she stood him up.

“The first time, she did stand me up. Second time, her brother died. Third time, she had a medical issue. She had to go have surgery and it put her out of commission for three weeks,” David said about her reasons for not showing up.

Lana showed all signs of a catfish — the same ones stars Nev Schulman and Max Joseph established on their show as hints someone is pretending to be someone they’re not on the internet. She refused to video chat with David and she came up with excuses as to why they could not meet in person. Despite the doubts, David documented his fourth and fifth trips to attempt to meet Lana in person on season 4.

Meanwhile, David wasn’t the only Las Vegas resident who was potentially being catfished on the show. Yolanda planned to document the first time meeting her online boyfriend, Williams. She was smitten with the British hunk and revealed they met via Instagram when he slid into her DMs. Yolanda was widowed, and her online relationship with Williams was her first time stepping back into the dating pool after her husband’s death.

But Williams showed several signs hinting he was a catfish. He also refused to FaceTime or video chat with Yolanda, claiming the camera on his smartphone was broken. He also claimed to be British, but when he would chat with Yolanda on the phone, his accent sounded more Nigerian. The biggest red flag was when he asked Yolanda for money to book a flight to visit her in America. Yolanda didn’t feel comfortable sending him money, so they agreed she would book a flight to England to visit him instead. When she asked him which airport she should fly into, Williams gave her the name of an airport that did not exist.

