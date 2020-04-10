A surprising offer. Tiffany Franco Smith revealed how she and her husband, Ronald Smith, got cast on the hit spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, admitting she initially didn’t know what to think when TLC reached out to her. The TV personality shared the story during a Q&A with fans via Instagram on Friday, April 10.

“I was contacted by someone and I thought it was a scam or something, then I did an interview and realized it was for real,” the mother of two shared. “At the end of the day, we both weighed out the pros and cons and made the decision together, though I was really scared, I almost said forget it and I don’t wanna film anymore one day before.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

Viewers got to see how Tiffany and Ronald fell for each other on the season premiere, which aired in June 2019, detailing the peaks and pitfalls of several couples moving abroad for love. The duo first met when she took a trip to South Africa, but faced some hardships when his previous gambling addiction and criminal record were revealed. Despite the obstacles along the way, the two married and welcomed their own daughter, Carley, in July 2019. Tiffany already had a son, Daniel, from a past relationship.

Even though they split briefly in January 2020, Tiffany and Ronald have reconciled. “When things are worth it, you fight for them. You don’t just give up. But sometimes it’s very hard to draw the line,” she explained about the lessons she learned during her Q&A. “You can give all of you, but make sure that whoever you give [yourself] to is giving you all of them in return.”

The reality star also discussed her post-baby body and shared how she has taken her confidence to the next level. “I’m learning to come out of my shell,” she admitted after showing off her 20-pound weight loss. “I was used to so many years [of] not taking too many body photos because I wasn’t this happy.”

Courtesy of Ronald Smith/Instagram

Amid the lockdown and current health crisis, Tiffany opened up about the “creative” ways she is keeping busy. “I manage to make fun events like backyard picnics, fort sleepovers, we watch tons of movies, [and] of course, lots of homework the school sends,” she told In Touch exclusively.

“Ronald and I are doing well, although it is very hard since we are still in two separate countries, he’s also in a strict quarantine in [South Africa],” the TLC alum shared, revealing how excited she is to eventually start their “new journey as a family living together!”