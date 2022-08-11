‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Returns for Season 3: Cast Details, Premiere Date and More

Single and ready to mingle. TLC announced the return of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life and season 3 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season.

What Is ‘90 Day: The Single Life’?

Fans of the franchise were first introduced to The Single Life when season 1 premiered in February 2021. The series follows former stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé who were unlucky in love as they put themselves out there to find love again.

In previous seasons, we have seen fan-favorites such as Ed “Big Ed” Brown, who split from ex-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, and Danielle Jbali who split from ex-husband Mohamed Jbali, take another shot at finding “The One.”

“Viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships,” TLC said in a press release on Thursday, August 11, of the upcoming third season. “Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love.”

When Does ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Premiere?

According to the trailer released by TLC, the Discovery+ series is set to return on Monday, September 12.

“Back on the dating scene!” the network’s official Instagram page wrote alongside the trailer for the upcoming season. “These six [90 Day Fiancé] singles are letting loose and looking for love on the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.”

Who Is on the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Cast?

Season 3 of the spinoff will see a few familiar faces return to once again find love.

Debbie Johnson, who was first introduced as Colt Johnson’s mom during season 6 of the flagship series, and Natalie Mordovtseva, who first appeared in season 7 with estranged husband Mike Youngquist, are both set to return.

Apart from the ladies who have been here before, newcomers Caesar Mack, Tiffany Franco and Veronica Rodriguez will appear in the upcoming season.

Caesar starred in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with former love interest Maria Divine who, despite dating for more than five years, he never actually met in person. Fans will recognize Tiffany as one of the original cast members on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She and estranged husband Ronald Smith welcomed a daughter in 2019 before splitting in August 2021.

Though Veronica and ex Tim Malcolm were not technically 90-Day fiancés, she appeared in Tim’s story with ex Jeniffer Tarazona during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.