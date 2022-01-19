Reconciled. 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and husband Ronald Smith are back together after a tumultuous split, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

“Yes we have. We are working on our family at this time,” Tiffany, 29, exclusively tells In Touch in a statement after confirming she and Ronald, 31, have reconciled their relationship.

The couple’s decision to repair their marriage comes five months after the couple broke up seemingly for good. The South Africa native claimed he filed for divorce in an exclusive to In Touch in August 2021. Ronald explained the reason for their split was because they had been fighting for “some time” and they would be better off being single. “We are calling it quits,” he added. “She keeps pointing the finger at me.”

In her own statement at the time, Tiffany confirmed the two “officially split” to In Touch.

Ronald and Tiffany met in January 2017 while the Maryland resident was on vacation in his home country and were introduced by a mutual friend. They dated long-distance and after six months together, they got engaged. The couple made their reality TV debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019, where they documented their marriage and pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Carley, in July 2019. Ronald also became a father figure to Tiffany’s son from a previous relationship, Daniel.

The couple went on to document their journey on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where they revealed they were struggling with issues in their marriage stemming from trust issues and Ronald’s previous battle with a gambling addiction, as well as communication amid their long-distance marriage. They also revealed that they tried to fix their problems in couples counseling. When they returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021, their marriage was still on the rocks.

Since tying the knot, the couple has been off and on. They briefly split in January 2020 and in May 2021, they appeared to be on the verge of another breakup but reconciled by Father’s Day, only to hit another rough patch that July. However, after their last breakup that August, it seemed like their marriage was over for good and Ronald even moved on with another woman. In November, he went Instagram Official with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser.

Shortly after Ronald gushed about his new relationship via social media, Tiffany took to Instagram Live to address her estranged husband’s new girl. “Ronald and I are no longer together but we are still married on paper,” the makeup artist explained to fans at the time. “We did file for the separation or whatever, but nothing is really in concrete yet.”