The sweetest meet-cute! 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their long-distance relationship. But Tiffany, 28, took some time to reflect on the moment they first fell in love while participating in Instagram’s viral #FirstPhotoChallenge.

“January 12, 2017. It was the first day we met. We forgot there were other people in the room the chemistry was crazy,” Tiffany wrote in the caption of the first photo she ever took with her now-husband after they were introduced by a mutual friend. “I remember telling [Bernadine Brown] that you were my favorite person she had introduced me to and that I wanted to hang out with you every day so she needs to invite you [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]. I also remember how funny you were. Never in 1 million years did I think you and me would ever be anything.”

Tiffany went on to describe the details of her first night hanging out with Ronald, 30, during her trip to South Africa. After a night out, their group of friends headed back to Tiffany’s friend’s house to continue partying. They hung out into the early morning hours drinking, looking up songs on YouTube and laughing.

“I was the first to pass out and you were playing with my hair and I woke up in the middle of the night and put a blanket on you because I was hogging the blanket …” she continued. “I love you so much, so so so much. I loved you even before I knew I loved you.”

The Maryland native recalled the day she had to fly back home after her South African vacation. “I cried all day and I remember telling everyone around me I was crying because my vacation was over and I was not ready to go home and back to real life, but I was actually crying because I couldn’t believe that I felt this way for someone that I was probably never going to see again,” Tiffany added. “And I would never know if you felt the same.”

What made matters worse is Tiffany lost her phone, so it was hard for Ronald to get in contact with her after she returned to the United States. But he found a way, and the next time Tiffany saw Ronald was when he joined in on her friend’s Skype call. “All I can remember is you were saying, ‘Finally,’ and everyone telling me you wouldn’t stop bothering them trying to get a hold of me,” Tiffany wrote. “The rest is history.”

Now, the couple is married and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Carley Rose, in June 2019. They are also parents to Tiffany’s 9-year-old son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. Fans watched Tiffany and Ronald’s story play out on season 1 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which documented Tiffany’s departure to relocate to South Africa with Daniel to start a new life with Ronald. Tiffany and Ronald tied the knot on the show and revealed their pregnancy, but by the end of the season, Tiffany decided it would be better for their family if she returned to the United States to start Ronald’s spousal visa process, so that they could raise their family in America.

But they didn’t exactly have a “happily ever after” when she returned to the states. In January, the couple announced their split via social media. Their breakup was short-lived though, and by February, Tiffany and Ronald decided to reconcile and work on their issues.

It seems like the couple is in a good place now, despite the fact that Tiffany is still in the United States with their kids while Ronald remains in South Africa. But he made sure to let his wife know how much she means to him in a comment of her #FirstPhotoChallenge post.

“Like I said, since that day that I met you, my love for you has only grown more and more. I fell in love with who you are inside and your beauty on the outside is a bonus to me. You are [a] one of a kind woman and you mean everything to me,” Ronald wrote on Instagram. “I knew you were the one for me since the first day I met you and I had to make you mine. And look at us now, happy family two beautiful kids and we [are] almost living together as a family. Thank you for everything you do for me, thank you for supporting me, thank you for every minute you stand off to give me attention. Thank you for loving me. I love you with all my heart, my angel, love of my life, my everything.” He finished his sweet message with the hashtag “#happyfamily” and a heart eyes, face blowing a kiss and several smiling face with hearts emojis.