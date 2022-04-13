Making it work. 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith “are completely back on” after his split from his girlfriend, Lauren Fraser, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The news comes amid speculation that the couple was fully back together after Tiffany, 29, posted and deleted a screenshot of a video chat with Ronald, 30, via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 10. In the snap, the South Africa native was seen laying on a pillow with his eyes closed while Tiffany rested her head on her arm with her eyes closed as well.

Shortly before Tiffany’s suggestive photo, Ron had also deleted his previous posts featuring his girlfriend on social media. As In Touch previously reported, he went Instagram official with Lauren in November 2021 amid his split from Tiffany. “Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser you picked me up when i was down!” Ronald captioned a loved-up TikTok reposted via Instagram at the time. “You are a true pillar for me i appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure i enjoy every moment everytime thank you for who you are in my life and thank you for being part of my life.”

Earlier that month, In Touch exclusively revealed that the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums had split for good after several public fights and breakups. “We are calling it quits,” Ron told In Touch at the time, claiming he had filed for divorce.

However, In Touch confirmed in January 2022 that Ron and Tiffany had reconciled and their divorce was off despite his relationship with Lauren and were “working” on their family.

The couple, who met while Tiffany was vacationing in South Africa with mutual friends, made their TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. At the time, Tiffany was planning to relocate from Maryland to South Africa with her son from a previous relationship, Daniel, to start a life with Ronald. The couple got married on their season and Tiffany quickly learned she was pregnant and expecting their first child together. However, Tiffany felt it would be best for her to return to America to give their children more opportunities and she planned to file for Ron’s CR-1 visa, a.k.a. the “spousal visa,” so that he could move to America and they can raise their family together.

That July, Tiffany gave birth to their daughter, Carley. They returned to the franchise for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where they opened up about their marital issues stemming from trust issues and communication amid their long-distance marriage, as well as Ronald’s previous gambling addiction. They attempted to fix their problems with couples counseling. By the time they returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021, their marriage was in a really bad place.

While documenting the highs and lows of their relationship on TV, there was also no shortage of drama between Tiffany and Ronald in real time as they got into several fights on social media and split, then got back together several times. However, it seems the couple were able to work through their differences.