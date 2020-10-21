Where there’s a will, there’s a way. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco Smith celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Ronald Smith in a nostalgic message, revealing she has a newfound appreciation for their love.

The season 1 star, 28, shared a series of photos from their wedding day, fun-filled date nights and more via Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, following their reconciliation.

TLC

“On this day my man … even though you’re sleeping, I wanna show you off for a second. No words for you and the craziness between us, the highs, the lows, the easy middle parts … you stole my heart and never gave it back. I love you my crazy ass man!” Tiffany began her caption. The TLC personality noted this anniversary is unlike the last and won’t be like the next, therefore she wants to cherish it fully.

“We are one step closer to our happy ending and I can’t wait to spend every second with you guys. All of it sounds like heaven with you my loving, caring, sometimes-jerk husband. I love you to the end of the world to the moon and back,” the mom of two concluded her tenderhearted social media post, thanking Ronald for the beautiful flowers he sent her to ring in the special occasion.

Tiffany, who shares daughter Carley with Ronald, 30, and also has a son of her own, Daniel, from a past relationship, announced her split from Ronald in January.

Instagram

“I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Thank you, guys, for following our story, we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment.”

At the time, Ronald released his own statement via social media. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in [the] USA as married,” he wrote.

By March, things were looking up for the dynamic duo. Tiffany confirmed they were not “divorced” or “separated” post-split. Instead, they were “working” through their issues with the intention of growing even stronger as a couple.

As of now, Tiffany and Ronald are in a long-distance marriage with her residing in the United States while he lives in South Africa. The pair appeared on the 90 Day spinoff Self-Quarantined in May and she revealed they applied for Ronald’s spousal visa in January. The spousal visa can take up to two years to be completed, but the coronavirus pandemic is causing some delays.

Hopefully it won’t be much longer until they can live in wedded bliss — together!