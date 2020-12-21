The perfect gift before Christmas! 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband, Ronald Smith, seemingly reunited for the first time since their brief split in January.

The mom of two, 28, appeared to bring along her kids, Daniel and Carley, on a trip to South Africa to visit her spouse just in time for the holidays. 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared never-before-seen photos of the party of four smiling while apparently out and about in Ronald’s native country on Sunday, December 20.

Courtesy Tiffany Franco/Instagram

Tiffany’s son is from a past relationship, but he is very close with her long-distance love. She and Ronald welcomed their baby girl, Carley, in July 2019.

On Monday, December 21, the Other Way season 1 starlet posted another selfie with Ronald, 30, which appeared to be captured during her exciting getaway. There’s no doubt it has been a whirlwind year for the reality TV duo, but it’s ending on a high note.

After calling it quits, Tiffany revealed where they stood in March, telling fans they were not “divorced” or “separated.” The U.S. resident explained they were “working” through their issues following his claims she cheated, which Tiffany denied at the time of their initial breakup announcement.

In May, fans got to see Ronald and Tiffany again on the 90 Day spinoff Self-Quarantined and she revealed they applied for his spousal visa at the beginning of the year. The spousal visa can take up to two years to be completed, but the coronavirus pandemic did unfortunately slow down the process.

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram; Courtesy of Ronald Avo Smith/Instagram

The Frederick, Maryland native discussed how they went to marriage counseling to get back on track while sharing the update. “The last time we were all together as a family was over six months ago,” Tiffany said about their disagreements in her confessional. “Ronald and I could not stop fighting and every single time the cause of the fight was when we started talking about Ronald’s visa to come to the U.S. Thank God, we got past that and are able to talk about it without bumping heads.”

By the time October rolled around, Tiffany and Ronald were in a great place romantically. “On this day my man … even though you’re sleeping, I wanna show you off for a second,” she gushed on their wedding anniversary. “No words for you and the craziness between us, the highs, the lows, the easy middle parts … you stole my heart and never gave it back. I love you my crazy ass man!”