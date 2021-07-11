What Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tiffany Franco’s Job? Find Out How She Makes a Living

When Tiffany Franco made her 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? debut, her marriage with husband Ronald Smith was on the rocks. The biggest issue Tiffany and Ronald clashed over was money and Ronald’s lack of financial support. At the time, Tiffany had been supporting their family of four financially. Keep scrolling below to find out Tiffany’s job.

What Does Tiffany Do for a Living?

Tiffany has several different jobs. She primarily works as a makeup artist, which she previously revealed 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on season 6. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a strain on her business as social distancing measures were put in place and non-essential businesses were forced to close.

While also working as an MUA, Tiffany took her career in the beauty industry one step further when she developed her own beauty line, Addy Rose Cosmetics. The line has yet to launch.

Tiffany is also a social media influencer. While it’s unclear how much money she makes to post ads, she has worked with weight loss companies like Teami.

As a reality TV star, Tiffany also provides personalized videos for fans via her Instagram. For $20 each, Tiffany will answer a question, give advice, say “Hi,” wish a fan a happy birthday, or congratulate a fan on a wedding. Fans can also leave a “tip” for Tiffany via Instagram in increments of $1.00, $2.00, $4.00, $6.00, $8.00, and “other.”

Tiffany Franco/Instagram

Additionally, Tiffany makes a little extra cash as well by selling some of her clothing on Poshmark.

Lastly, Tiffany makes an income from her time on 90 Day Fiancé. As a cast member on Happily Ever After?, Tiffany and Ronald get paid more than their costars on the other 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. While the exact amount is unclear, they make at least anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500, if not a little more.

How Much Money Does Tiffany Make?

While Tiffany has several streams of income, she does not make enough money on her own to sponsor Ronald’s spousal visa. On a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany asked her father to cosponsor Ronald’s visa because she did not meet the income requirement. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website, the income requirement to sponsor a visa applicant with a family of four is $33,125 as of April 2021.