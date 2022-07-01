’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Underwent Weight Loss Surgery: See Before and After Photos

After making their debut on reality TV, most 90 Day Fiancé stars use the money they make from the show to enhance their looks through surgery. While some opt for cosmetic and plastic surgery, other cast members like Angela Deem, Tiffany Franco and Winter Everett chose to undergo weight loss surgery.

Angela, who made her debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Michael Ilseanmi, was the first of the cast to undergo bariatric surgery. Unfortunately, she did not have as much support as she wanted from her husband when she revealed she will be undergoing weight loss surgery on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all, which aired in October 2020.

Michael did not approve of the Georgia native going under the knife and he also insisted that he loved her no matter her weight and size. However, Angela felt that weight loss surgery was the best decision for her health. The Nigeria native was upset when he learned that his wife had made the decision and would be following through with it against his wishes.

In March 2021, Angela confirmed to Us Weekly,she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020. By the time she returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all, she had already lost 106 pounds.

During the same tell-all, it seems Angela’s weight loss surgery journey inspired her 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 costar Tiffany.

“I’m getting the same surgery that Angela got in two days,” Tiffany, who made her debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with Ronald Smith, told host Shaun Robinson.

Angela replied, “Ahh you didn’t tell me! I’m so happy for you!”

“Yeah, I’m excited. It’s been a long process,” the New Jersey native said, adding that her husband also was against the decision. “[Ronald] wasn’t supportive in the beginning, but I just know with everything that’s going on in my life right now, this is like, the right step for me.”

Ronald shook his head before interjecting. “I mean, me and Tiffany, we had lots of arguments about that topic,” he said, revealing why he did not approve of his wife’s weight loss surgery. “Why not put in the work, that’s my mindset to it. You’ll appreciate the results much more.”

Angela agreed with the South Africa native but explained that it may have been easier for Tiffany, who was in her late 20s, to lose weight through traditional diet and exercise, but it would have been harder for her since she was in her mid 50s.

“It’s not gonna be easy,” Tiffany argued. “It’s gonna be really hard because the surgery changes the food you can take [in], but it doesn’t change your mind so that’s the work that needs to be done after the surgery.”

Angela added, “Exactly.”

Keep scrolling below to see before and after photos of 90 Day Fiancé stars who underwent weight loss surgery.