Uncle Beau Lawrence (a.k.a. Bojangles) won over the hearts of 90 Day Fiancé fans as part of Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva‘s story line. But it turns out, Lawrence has a lengthy criminal record and has several run-ins with the law in his past.

On the Sunday, November 13 episode, fans were outraged because Mike, 34, asked Lawrence, 50, to move out. Mike previously explained the farm has been in the Youngquist family for generations and when he purchased it from his father, Mike asked his uncle (which is later clarified is really his cousin but he sees him as an uncle) to move in and help him tend to the land and the animals.

When Mike’s fiancée, Natalie, obtained her K-1 visa to move to the U.S. from Ukraine to be with Mike, she told him she wouldn’t feel comfortable living on the farm with Lawrence.

“But you know that I will not stay in the house with a stranger. I mean, I need my time with you. Like, it’s our time,” Natalie, 35, said. Fans felt her reaction to Lawrence was uncalled for since he’s Mike’s family member, but others understood Natalie’s concerns and speculated it may be because of Lawrence’s past.

In Touch can confirm Lawrence has several criminal cases on his record, dating back to 1994. That year, when he was 24 years old, he was charged in Clallam county, Washington, with illegal fishing and sentenced to one month and 15 days behind bars.

In February 2004, Lawrence was charged in Washington state with domestic violence assault in the fourth degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree. The charges were later dismissed and the case was closed in July 2006.

TLC

Lawrence then moved to Arizona and lived there between 2005-2012, during which time he had several run-ins with the law. In April 2005, he was fined for a traffic violation of driving with no valid driver’s license, no mandatory insurance and no current registration.

In April 2007, Lawrence was charged with a misdemeanor liquor in vehicle/passenger possession then that September, he was charged with two counts of a misdemeanor violation of promise to appear. He entered a guilty plea and was ordered to pay a fine for the first charge while the court dropped the following two misdemeanor violations.

That September, Lawrence was charged with one count felony of DUI aggravated with driver’s license restriction in the first degree as well as two charges of misdemeanor DUI liquor/drugs/vapors in the first degree. He agreed to a plea deal, in which the felony charge was dropped and was ordered to pay a fine on the remaining misdemeanors.

Two months later, Lawrence was charged with two felony counts of marijuana violation and one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession/use. He pleaded guilty and as part of the deal, the two felony counts were dismissed and he was ordered to pay a fine on the misdemeanor.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Lawrence was charged with disorderly conduct in May 2008, but it was later dismissed. Two years later, he has a series of arrests. The first occurred in October 2011 and he was charged with misdemeanor assault with intent or knowingly cause injury. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison, though it’s unclear how much time he served.

In January 2012, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct – fighting. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison, though it’s unclear how long he was incarcerated.

That June, he was charged with misdemeanor assault with intent or knowingly cause injury again. He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time.

The following September, Lawrence was charged with felony/misdemeanor aggravated assault – victim bound/restrained and felony misdemeanor aggravated assault – disfigurement/loss/impair/organ. He agreed to a plea deal and was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault – disfigurement/loss/impair/organ. The court dismissed the aggravated assault – victim bound/restrained charge. He was sentenced to 1 and a half years in prison and two months of community supervision for the aggravated assault – disfigurement/loss/impair/organ charge.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

At some point after serving his sentence in Arizona, Lawrence relocated to Washington. In February 2016, Lawrence was arrested in Clallam county for felony harassment – previous conviction death threat felony, gross misdemeanor of harassment – knowingly threaten and felony assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon.

Lawrence pleaded guilty and his victim obtained an order of protection against him and he was ordered to have no contact with that individual. He was sentenced to three months in jail with 12 months of community custody ordered as supervised by Friendship Diversion Services, which is a rehab facility in Olympia, Washington. He was also ordered to pay $800 in fees and costs. The case was marked “completed” later that year.

In May 2016, Lawrence was charged with assault in the fourth degree and malicious mischief in the third degree but the case was “dismissed with prejudice” that July.