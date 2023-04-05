It’s over! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist and Marcia “Brazil” Alves split after eight months of dating, and a rep for Mike exclusively tells In Touch the reason for their breakup.

“Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains,” Mike’s rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, tells In Touch. “There’s no bad blood between these two, it is what it is.”

Mike, 38, and Marcia, 43, first sparked relationship rumors in September 2021 after the Rock of Love Bus alum shared a photo of her and Mike cozying up to each other at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. In addition to explaining they were up to “shenanigans” in the caption, Marcia included the hashtags “sweetheart” and an “amazing dude” in the post.

However, it wasn’t until August 2022 when In Touch exclusively confirmed their romance. “[Mike and Marcia] are seeing each other,” a source told In Touch at the time.

“I can only say that Mike and Marcia enjoy the time they spend together,” Howie, who represents both reality stars, exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They are both my clients, Marcia since the Rock of Love days and coincidentally, Mike is also a client. They both are extremely busy professionally and when they have the time to see each other, they do.”

Howie gave another update about their relationship in December 2022. “Mike and Marcia [are] still going strong and spending lots of time together,” he shared.

The split was confirmed as fans suspect that Mike might reconcile with his estranged wife, Natalie Mordovtseva, following their split in March 2021. While Mike and Natalie, 38, are longer together, In Touch can confirm that neither Mike nor Natalie have filed for divorce.

During a February 2022 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike appeared to touch Natalie’s heart when he helped her mother escape from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. She even asked if she could come back home and if he would be open to reconciling. ​Natalie later spoke about her ex during the tell-all special, which aired that November 2022, and admitted she didn’t know if she still loved him.

“He’s been for me for seven years. He’s not going out of my life,” she said. “I don’t care how you call it. But do I love him? I don’t know.”

Natalie went on to note that she didn’t plan to divorce Mike. “If you want, you divorce me. I’m not,” she told her ex.

Mike also hinted that he might be open to getting back together. “I’ll always have love her for her,” he said during the tell-all. “I’m not a crystal ball reader, i don’t know exactly what the future holds for me and my love life, but I hope it’s good.”

Courtesy of Marcia ‘Brazil’ Alves/Instagram

Despite the reconciliation rumors, In Touch confirmed that Natalie remained in a relationship with Josh Weinstein after the tell-all aired.

Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, exclusively told In Touch in February 2023 that Josh and Natalie “are still dating” and “moving forward with another season” of the spinoff.

However, Natalie and the Washington native once again sparked reconciliation rumors in March 2023 when they were spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life.