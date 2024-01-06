90 Day Fiancé‘s Natalie Mordovtseva relocated to Los Angeles with her mother to start her life with Josh Weinstein; however, upon her arrival in her new home state, he admitted he wasn’t “secure” in his relationship with her. The TLC personality, 38, and Josh, 42, went to look at apartments in a teaser for the Monday, January 8 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by People. However, when the realtor listed the qualifications for the property, which included a credit check, the business owner didn’t answer confidently when Natalie asked him if he would be her guarantor on the lease since she didn’t have credit. “I’d have to see about that,” Josh replied. Natalie then questioned his willingness to assist her by asking if he would consider the proposition if the apartment was less expensive.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Babies! Find Out Which TLC Stars Are Pregnant “I’m not sure. I just don’t think right now, where we’re at, that we’re ready to have joint anything. I need to feel secure in our relationship first,” Josh started to explain before Natalie yelled, “This was bulls—t.” Josh and Natalie’s drama ignited on the season 4 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life, which debuted on TLC on January 1. During the episode, fans watched as Natalie relocated to Los Angeles with her mom — without a set job — on the sole promise that Josh would assist her with her settling into the new city.

Natalie booked a small hotel she could afford for her and her mom until Josh could "come through" for them. However, shortly into their reunion, Josh dropped the bomb over a dinner date that he would be leaving for Ohio in two weeks, leaving Natalie sobbing in a parking garage. "What I'm doing in L.A.? What I'm f—king doing here? 'Cause I don't have a place to live. I sold my car. I have my mom. I don't have work," the Ukrainian native yelled, pressuring him to cancel his trip. "I'm struggling obviously. Should I buy a ticket and go home?"

Natalie and Josh’s rocky romance was featured on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, following Natalie’s split from husband Mike Youngquist. After leaving Mike’s house in Sequim, Washington, she relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she dated several men. However, it was the modeling CEO whom she saw a long-term connection with. Natalie reunited with Mike after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the season 3 finale saw Natalie return to Sequim to seemingly ask her estranged husband for another chance.

The aspiring actress was confronted with her relationships with both men during the season's tell-all, which aired in November 2022, and admitted she wasn't sure if she still loved Mike. "Do I still love you?" Natalie replied while looking at Mike on stage. "I don't know, it's strange. He's been with me for seven years. He's not going out of my life. I don't care how you call it." Despite Natalie pledging that she wouldn't divorce Mike, In Touch confirmed the Sequim, Washington, native filed for their legal split after three years of marriage in December 2023.