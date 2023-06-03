90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist has been separated from his estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva since early 2021, but that doesn’t mean he’s stayed single. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Mike’s current relationship status.

Why Did 90 Day Fiance’s Mike and Natalie Break Up?

Mike and Natalie made their franchise debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in November 2019. After they learned there would be a delay in Natalie’s visa, Mike traveled to Ukraine during the series, where they clashed over important topics like religion and children. After a blowout fight at the end of the trip, Natalie threw her engagement ring in Mike’s suitcase just hours before he traveled to the United States.

When the couple returned for season 8 in December 2020, their relationship was still on the rocks. However, they learned that Natalie’s K-1 visa had been approved. Despite their ongoing issues, Natalie relocated to Mike’s small town of Sequim, Washington, and the couple planned to use their 90 days allotted to work through their problems. However, things only got worse once Natalie arrived, as she struggled to adjust to living on a farm in a rural area. She also butted heads with Mike’s mom, Trish, who ultimately felt Natalie was taking advantage of her son.

While the TLC alums made it down the aisle in April 2020, In Touch broke the news that Mike and Natalie had separated after one year of marriage in March 2021.

Does 90 Day Fiance’s Mike Have a New Girlfriend?

While Natalie returned to document her reignited dating life on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike seemingly went Instagram official with a mystery woman in June 2023.

The Washington native smiled as he had his arm around a woman, whose face he purposely left unidentifiable. Simply captioning the post with two heart emojis, he left no clues to his partner’s identity.

Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram

Mike was previously romantically linked to Rock of Love Bus alum Marcia Brazil. The pair sparked romance rumors after the VH1 star took to Instagram with photos of them spending time together in Las Vegas in September 2021. A year later, Marcia took to Instagram to seemingly share another Sin City vacation with the 90 Day Fiancé alum.

“Such an awesome weekend!” the reality TV personality shared in August 2022, alongside photos of their event-filled weekend adding the hashtags, #GreatWeekend, #MissYouAlready. “Sad it’s over, will see you soon.”

However, by April 2023, In Touch confirmed that the reality TV crossover couple had split after eight months of dating.

“Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains,” Mike’s rep, Howie, exclusively told In Touch on April 5, 2023. “There’s no bad blood between these two, it is what it is.