Making the most of it! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist’s Uncle Beau Lawrence reveals they are embracing the single life exclusively to In Touch amid Mike’s separation from Natalie Mordovtseva.

“Mikey and I are having fun again now that I’m single too. That’s right, well there’s more fish in the sea,” Uncle Beau, 51, tells In Touch after their fun-filled escapades.

Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram

Over the weekend, Mike, 35, and Uncle Beau enjoyed a guys’ night out, sharing clips from their adventurous evening together. In their posts on Instagram Stories, the duo was having a blast drinking beers and taking shots. The TLC alums also made a bonfire and dined on barbecued rib eye steak, artichokes and mashed potatoes.

As the drama between Natalie, 36, and Mike airs on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she shared a personal update via social media on April 28.

The TV personality revealed she underwent “laser lipo” on her “chin, stomach and waist” at Sono Bello in Tampa, Florida. Based on her latest posts, it appears she is still staying in the United States for the time being.

“I think this day will change my life completely,” she said via Instagram Live, noting it would make her feel more confident to make the small changes to her midsection and chin. Fans took notice that Natalie wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the video, which was another hot topic addressed on a recent episode of the spinoff.

During the season 6 premiere episode in April 2021, Natalie asked Mike to wear a ring after deciding to purchase one for herself as a show of commitment to their marriage.

TLC; Courtesy of Beau Lawrence/Instagram

“I think because Mike was so hesitant about us and marrying me during [the] 90 days, so he never got rings,” the Ukraine native explained in a confessional. “But after being married, I cannot understand why he’s not wearing a wedding ring … It makes me worried that Mike is not as serious about [our] relationship as he should be.”

Viewers watched the couple’s stressful journey to the altar during season 8 of TLC’s flagship series. Mike admitted to having “cold feet” on their wedding day, but the pair did end up getting married in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

However, less than a year after they tied the knot, Uncle Beau confirmed to In Touch that Mike and Natalie separated.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Uncle Beau shared in March 2021. “She can stay away for all I care.”