Reality TV crossover couple? 90 Day Fiancé personality Mike Youngquist and reality star Marcia “Brazil” Alves, best known for her appearance on Rock of Love Bus, ignited dating rumors after his split from estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva.

Marcia shared a new photo with the Happily Ever After? star over the weekend, showing them cozying up for a selfie while getting into some “shenanigans” at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. The VH1 alum called Mike, 36, a “sweetheart” and an “amazing dude” in her Instagram hashtags on Saturday, September 25.

Courtesy Marcia Brazil/Instagram

The duo later posed for another set of photos together while taking a dip in a pool on September 27. “Sunday funday with my favorite people #bigmike90dayfiance #90dayfiance #sweetestguy #bigheart #greattimes,” she wrote alongside the portraits of them smiling and laughing tagged in Henderson, Nevada.

In Touch reached out to Mike and Marcia about the dating rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Fans have been questioning if Mike and Marcia are a couple six months after his Uncle Beau Lawrence confirmed to In Touch exclusively that Mike and Natalie, 37, separated in March following less than a year of marriage. As of now, In Touch can confirm there has not been any divorce filing for the season 6 HEA? stars.

Although the TLC couple parted ways romantically, Natalie has been residing in Florida in recent months. She just took to social media with throwback photos reflecting on her long-distance relationship with Mike, who lives in Sequim, Washington.

Courtesy of Marcia Brazil/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

“Sweet memories with Mike,” the Ukraine native captioned older photos of them cuddling up via Instagram on September 25. “Those pictures were taken 4 years ago … we were happy #ifionlyknew #neverforget.”

Rock of Love Bus viewers may remember Marcia from the third season of Bret Michaels’ dating show, during which 20 bachelorettes went on a tour bus to see if they could keep up with the Poison musician’s lifestyle and win his affections.

After being eliminated in the fourth episode, Marcia went on to become a contestant on other VH1 shows Charm School and I Love Money.