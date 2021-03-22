’90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Leaves Mike After He Calls Off Wedding: I Can’t Even ‘Look at Him’

From happiness to heartbreak. 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva left Mike Youngquist after he called off their wedding and insisted their relationship was over on the emotional episode that aired on Sunday, March 21.

“Today was supposed to be my wedding day, but it’s not,” Natalie, 35, said in a solo confessional. “After I realized that we are not getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house. I couldn’t even look at Michael, so me and Tamara are driving to Seattle and staying in a hotel tonight so I can fly to France tomorrow [and head to the Ukraine].”

The TLC personality had help from Tamara and Uncle Beau as she loaded up the car for their departure, all while trying to refrain from breaking down.

“I’m scared because I have to go to the airport,” Natalie said. At the time of filming, it was April 2020, which was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the circumstances, Natalie did not want to tell her loved ones that she was taking a long flight home since she felt they would call Mike, 34, a “monster.”

Natalie later embraced Beau and apologized for any awkward moments they had in the past. “I’m sorry if I was a little bit rough on you,” she told him before her exit. “You’re a nice man.” The reality star informed him she wouldn’t be keeping in contact with him so she could focus on healing.

Afterward, Mike came outside and said sorry to Natalie for causing her pain. “I don’t know what to say,” she replied. “Find an American girl and be happy.”

Natalie said she would be “blocking” him and moving on with her life. “I can’t talk to you. I’m sorry,” she added, telling Mike she wished him all the best.

With only three days left until her visa expired, Natalie was overcome with emotions once she and Tamara hit the road. A few minutes passed and Tamara got a message from Mike notifying her they forgot his credit card for their hotel room. “It’s paid, but we have to have proof,” Tamara told Natalie.

After they got back to his house, Mike asked for the ring back. “It’s your decision to break up with me. I have my right to keep the ring,” Natalie said in response. “I suffered too much. Enough.” Mike asked if they could talk or if he could give her a hug, but Natalie wasn’t open to either idea after he called off their nuptials.

