Who is Tamara on 90 Day Fiancé? She found herself caught in the middle of Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva‘s drama after he called off their wedding on the morning of the ceremony.

Tamara is one of Mike’s neighbors in Sequim, Washington. She befriended Natalie, 35, shortly after she moved from Ukraine to America to work on her relationship issues with Mike, 34, and hopefully marry him on a K-1 fiancé visa. Tamara and Natalie hit it off so much that Natalie asked Tamara to be her maid of honor at their wedding.

TLC

Since the ceremony was set to take place in early April 2020, several weeks after states across the country imposed lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mike and Natalie were forced to have a very small celebration. Among their guests were Tamara, Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence and the couple’s wedding officiant, Teresa.

Unfortunately, they never made it down the aisle. On the morning of their wedding, Mike told Natalie he could no longer go through with their marriage and called off their wedding.

“I thought I was going to a wedding today until Mike called us out from outside and then he told us that he couldn’t do it,” Tamara said in her confessional. “He just couldn’t do it. I didn’t like it, I know I cried with both of them. Mike was crying, she was crying, I was crying. I’m sad for them.”

Shortly after canceling their wedding officiant, Natalie prepared to leave Mike. “I’m sorry, I cannot stay in one bed with [a] man who does this to me and it’s f—king too much,” Natalie told the cameras as she packed her belongings.

Courtesy of TLC

As Natalie’s only support system in America, Tamara quickly stepped in to help her in her time of need. She agreed to drive Natalie to Seattle, which is about two hours away, where they would stay in a motel room overnight before her flight to Europe the following morning. Natalie seemed adamant that her relationship with Mike was over and told him to “find an American girl” to be “happy” with and that she would be blocking him on her phone.

Natalie and Tamara didn’t get very far after that tense goodbye because Mike texted Tamara and told her to come back and pick up his credit card, which they would need to show proof of payment at the motel. When they pulled up, Mike walked to the driver’s side of the car and had another very tense conversation with Natalie, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat. Tamara found herself caught in the middle, literally, of their exchange where Mike asked Natalie to give back the engagement ring and she refused because she said she “deserved” to keep it.

“It’s your decision to break up with me. I have my right to keep the ring,” Natalie told Mike. “I suffered too much. Enough.”

Mike then asked Natalie if he could give her a hug, which she also refused. “No, I cannot, Michael. Why you do this to me? You think it’s good for me, to do what, all you do this to me? You think it’s OK? I cannot even look at you. Please, Tamara, please go,” Natalie said before breaking down in tears.

In a preview for the Sunday, March 28, episode, Natalie runs into another issue that will bring her face to face with Mike again. After presenting his credit card to the person at the motel’s front desk, she was told that the motel could not accept a credit card with a different name than the person checking in. “You might have to go back to his house,” Tamara told Natalie.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET