Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have had TLC viewers on a roller-coaster ride trying to keep up with their relationship. While the Ukraine native has moved on to document her love life on 90 Day: The Single Life, it seems her estranged husband from Washington is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming season — which sparked major reconciliation rumors. Keep reading to find out everything we know about whether Mike and Natalie are back together.

Viewers first met the international flames on season 7 of the flagship series, when Mike traveled to Natalie’s native of Ukraine to visit her as they awaited the K-1 visa process. The couple met after a mutual friend asked them to be godparents to their child. During the trip documented on the show, the couple talked about several important topics like religion, finances and kids — and they learned they had major opposing views. The tension led to a blowout fight, with the pair still not on good terms by the tell-all.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike and Natalie Divorced?

In season 8, Natalie’s K-1 visa had finally been approved and she traveled to his remote farm in Sequim, Washington, to be with him. However, the tension only skyrocketed during their 90 days, causing Mike to call off their wedding ceremony the morning it was set to take place.

While the pair ultimately made it down the aisle in April 2020, In Touch broke the news that Mike and Natalie had separated after one year of marriage in March 2021.

However, In Touch can confirm as of August 24, 2022, that neither Mike or Natalie have yet filed for divorce, according to court records.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike and Natalie Dating Other People?

Following her and Mike’s split, Natalie returned to TV screens on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life as she returned to the dating scene. After settling in St. Petersburg, Florida, she dated several men — but had yet to find her prince charming.

As for Mike, he’s been romantically linked to Rock of Love alum Marcia “Brazil” Alves. The pair first sparked rumors back in September 2021 after the VH1 alum took to Instagram to upload photos of them getting cozy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In August 2022, Marcia shared another photo of them at dinner together, calling the TLC star her “sushi hero.” In the comment section, fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima added more speculation to the rumored flames, writing, “Beautiful couple” under the photo.

However, Mike addressed his relationship with the Rock of Love star on the season 2 tell-all of The Single Life.

“I’m not dating anyone,” he told host Shaun Robinson in May 2022. When the cast seemingly asked about the photos Marcia posted of them, he replied, “[I] met with a friend, uh, we hung out and stuff. But not really a date, I want to get things done, taken care of.”

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike and Natalie Get Back Together?

The blonde beauty is returning for season 3 of The Single Life, and Mike is set to make a special appearance. Still unlucky in love, the reality TV personality still has her eyes set on being a mother.

After dating multiple men, in the trailer for the upcoming season, Natalie is seen reuniting with her estranged husband. “I hope I can decide with whom I want to spend the rest of my life,” Natalie said in her confessional. The scene then cut to her arriving at Mike’s farm in Sequim, Washington, which In Touch confirmed was listed for sale in June 2022, holding flowers. Mike stepped out to greet her and the exes hugged in a very sweet embrace.

The former flames first sparked a buzz of a possible reconciliation in May 2022 after Natalie took to her Instagram Stories and took a selfie seemingly with the husky her and Mike previously adopted together.

The Single Life alum further ignited the rumors on Tuesday, August 23, when she reminisced on the first time she connected with Mike online via Instagram.

“Today seven years ago, I had responded to his guy: ‘Thank you for your good wishes to my country!’” she wrote alongside an early, loved-up photo of the former flames. “And it changed my life forever … ”

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 when it premieres on Monday, September 12, 2022, to find out if Mike and Natalie get back together!