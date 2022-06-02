Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist‘s farm and home is currently for sale amid his split from estranged wife, Natalie Mordovtseva.

According to a listing viewed by In Touch, the Sequim, Washington property is being sold for $675,000. The home that sits on the farm is 964 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. It was featured on season 6 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and was marital home Mike shared with Natalie during their short-lived marriage.

“Rare Palo Alto area home! Own your own private paradise in Sequim. 27.45 acres with timber. 961 sq. ft. 2 bd. 1 ba. manufactured home,” read the listing’s description on Zillow. “Great horse property, two separate pastures,out buildings for storage. Enjoy the privacy and relax looking out over your own personal POND, featuring hungry fish, covered gazebo with small refrigerator, and outdoor surround sound. Nearby recreational trails for hiking, horseback riding or recreational vehicles. This property borders state land.”

Mike, 36, and Natalie, 37, were introduced on season 90 Day Fiancé season 7 and went on to share their K-1 visa journey on season 8. The former couple experienced major issues in their relationship, which led to Mike calling off their wedding the day of the ceremony. After he had a change of heart, they eventually tied the knot in April 2020. However, by the time they returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, their marriage was already on the rocks. In Touch confirmed their split in March 2021 after less than a year of marriage.

After their breakup, they were estranged as Natalie moved to Florida and Mike remained in Washington. The Ukraine native went on to share her journey back into the dating scene on season 2 of Discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life season 2.

The sale for Mike’s home and farm comes just three months after he revealed that he had recently been splitting his time between Seattle — where he works as a branch manager at a construction supply company — and Sequim during his appearance on the Single Life season 2 tell-all in February.

When he returned to the franchise in a May episode of the spinoff 90 Day Diaries, Mike opened up more about his living situation now that he is a bachelor again.

“I live in Sequim, Washington but I am currently in Seattle right now during the week, Monday through Thursday, and I go back home on the weekends,” Mike said in his confessional. It’s unclear if Mike is planning a more permanent move to Seattle now that he has listed his Sequim property for sale.