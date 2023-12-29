90 Day Fiancé alum Mike Youngquist filed for divorce from estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva after more than three years of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Mike, 37, filed for dissolution of marriage from the Ukraine native, 38, on December 5, 2023, according to a court docket viewed by In Touch.

The Sequim, Washington native filed for divorce three years after the couple split following less than one year of marriage. Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence exclusively confirmed to In Touch that the pair had split in March 2021 and Natalie “not been home for a couple of months now.”

“She can stay away for all I care,” Mike’s family member explained. “I’m really hoping [their relationship is over for good].”

Mike and Natalie made their debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in November 2019. Fans have watched the former couple’s entire relationship and eventual split play out on the franchise. The pair met after they became godparents to their mutual friends’ child.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums often clashed on their differing views on important topics such as religion and finances, but their drama ignited once Natalie’s visa was K-1 visa approved and she moved to Mike’s home in rural Washington.

Natalie hated her life with Mike in the United States as he worked long hours and she struggled to adjust to living isolated on a farm. Their tensions reached a boiling point after several disagreements — including some with Mike’s mother, Trish — blew up between the couple, ultimately leading Mike to call off their wedding.

Courtesy of TLC

Despite the major drama, In Touch confirmed Mike and Natalie made it down the aisle. They tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

Natalie returned to TV screens to document her journey back to the dating pool after her split from Mike on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Cameras followed as she settled into her new home in St. Petersburg, Florida, and seemingly found a love connection with modeling agency CEO Josh Weinstein.

Natalie briefly reconnected with her estranged husband after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. On the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 finale, Natalie returned to Sequim to seemingly ask Mike for another chance.

During the season’s tell-all, which aired in November 2022, the reality TV personality was confronted about her relationships with both men. Natalie was asked if she was still in love with Mike, who she was still legally married to at the time.

“He’s not going out of my life,” the aspiring model replied while looking at Mike on stage, revealing she had no plans to divorce him. “I don’t care how you call it. But do I love him? I don’t know.”

Mike has had his share of relationships following his split from Natalie. After an on-and-off romance with Rock of Love’s Marcia Brazil, from September 2021 to March, Mike went Instagram official with a new girlfriend in June. The TLC star kept his new partner’s identity a secret by blurring out any identifiable features in their social media debut. Mike showed off his new girlfriend again in July and revealed her face while not revealing her name.