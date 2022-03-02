90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva revealed she is beside herself amid the Russian invasion of her native country of Ukraine, telling fans that her mother fortunately escaped their war-torn land.

“She made it to Europe with some other families … Unfortunately, [all] my friends are locked [in] that hell … every night they telling me that they gonna die,” Mordovtseva, 35, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 1, while sharing petitions to stop Russian airstrikes. “I’m suffering with my people.”

Natalie is the second TLC franchise star to speak out about the war going on in Ukraine. Yara Dufren (née Zaya) from season 8 recently took to Instagram Stories with an update before sharing more details in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“Honestly, it’s hard to sleep when you don’t know what will happen to your friends and family. On the way to Fox studio, [I] will be live soon,” she captioned an update on February 25 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his military operation against Ukraine one day before.

“It’s honestly really hard for me because, yes, I do live in the United States now, but Ukraine, it is my home,” she later told the outlet. “It’s just so hard for me to even think that in 2022, in this world right now, war still exists.”

“My friends are calling me all the time. I just talked to my friend, and she’s like, ‘Yara, I’m so scared. I’m hearing the bombs. I’m hearing the explosions. I don’t want to hear the noise,'” Yara, 26, told the outlet. “People are trying to save their families and kids,” the mom of one, who shares daughter Mylah with husband Jovi Dufren, continued. “I’m honestly grateful to be here right now, but at the same time, I am scared, too.”

Natalie, for her part, has been living in Florida. As of January 2022, In Touch confirmed that neither she nor her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, have filed for divorce, despite being separated since March 2021.

More recently, Mike shocked fans on The Single Life tell-all when he said he didn’t file the papers for Natalie’s green card, a process he had to spearhead due to being a legal citizen of the United States bringing over a spouse on a K-1 visa.

Natalie said they did file the correct paperwork but had yet to complete the process. “[We] never have gotten to that stage where we adjust for her status. So, yeah, literally, she has no paperwork right now,” Mike pointed out during the segment, to which she replied, “What can I do? It is his choice, not mine.”

“He cannot bring me to another country, make me to survive here and have to send me back,” she added. “I’m not a toy.”