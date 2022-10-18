90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation.

The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.

After her split from the Sequim, Washington, native, Natalie moved to Florida and unveiled a brand new look. She revealed she lost the 20 pounds she gained upon her initial arrival in the United States. According to Natalie, she lost weight by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and also underwent “laser lipo” on her “chin, stomach, and waist” in April 2021.

On social media, the 90 Day Fiancé alum will often upload healthy recipes and tips with her followers that assisted her with her weight loss.

“For my fans who ask me constantly about my beauty tips,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “I say that, ‘You are what you eat and drink.’”

Following her move to St. Petersburg, Natalie also stays fit by using her new sunny backyard to her advantage. The reality TV personality often shares her outside adventures with fans and uses activities such as paddleboarding to stay active.

While the blonde beauty is set on making her modeling dreams come true, following her return on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, she’s also set on becoming a mother soon. After finding a connection with Josh Weinstein, the CEO of a modeling company, it’s clear commitment is what she’s looking for.

“I already lost 4 years of my life with Michael and I’m not doing it again,” she told producers during a September 2022 episode of the spinoff. “So now that I’m 37, I need to make sure that Josh wants to be committed and have a family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Natalie’s weight loss journey.