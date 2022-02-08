90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva’s ex Mike Youngquist made a shocking revelation about his estranged wife’s citizenship status during part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which has people wondering: Did Natalie get deported back to Ukraine?

At the moment, Natalie, 37, is currently residing in Florida, she revealed via Instagram.

That being said, Mike shocked fans on The Single Life tell-all when he said he didn’t file the papers for Natalie’s green card while speaking with costar Tania Maduro.

“We did file,” Natalie told costar Debbie Johnson who explained, “It’s a change of status.”

The Washington native is a United States citizen, who brought Natalie over from her home country on a K-1 visa, so he is the one who is in control of adjusting her status. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple separated after six months of marriage, meaning there is nothing Natalie can do about her illegal status until Mike files the paperwork — which Natalie seemed to believe had already been completed.

“What do you mean we didn’t do it?” a panicked Natalie asked Mike, who revealed, “She doesn’t have a status. She doesn’t have anything.”

Although Natalie was steadfast that the duo did file the proper paperwork, Mike told her, “[We] never have gotten to that stage where we adjust for her status. So, yeah, literally, she has no paperwork right now.”

Natalie became distraught. “What can I do? It is his choice, not mine,” she said through tears. “I’m not a toy. He cannot bring me to another country, make me to survive here, and have to send me back. I’m not a toy.”

Although Natalie is still residing in the United States, it’s unclear if she’ll eventually have to return to Ukraine. On January 25, the reality star said she “doesn’t really go out much” in Florida after someone asked how her “social life” was.

“In the future, I’m going to explore for sure, and then, I will let you know. So, hopefully, it’s great,” she said about her life in St. Petersburg.

She later confirmed that she is still living in the panhandle state on February 5, when she took to her Instagram Story to share several videos clips of her enjoying a day in the sun with Ryan, her hairstylist who she became friends after she relocated down south.

As of January 2022, In Touch confirmed that neither Mike nor Natalie have filed for divorce, despite being separated since early 2021. A Clallam County Court clerk also confirmed to In Touch that there is no divorce in progress.