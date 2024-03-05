90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with ex Michael Youngquist in hopes to “save” their marriage.

After viewers watched Natalie, 38, split from ex-boyfriend Josh Weinstein during the February 19 episode, she caught up with Michael, 37, one month later during the Monday, March 4, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Natalie was clearly happy when she and her mother, Nelia, met up with Michael at a market, and the exes embraced in a long hug.

“Michael show up, rain stop. He’s tall and handsome, and I feel like anything is possible while you alive,” the Ukraine native said in a confessional. “I always had in the back of my mind that we could come back together like J.Lo and Ben Affleck or like other people and I believe that we work together pretty good.”

Natalie added that the reunion was “magic,” sharing that she had high hopes for what their meeting meant. “I’m gonna come back together with my husband,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nelia – who arranged the reunion – said that Natalie and Michael could consider having a child if they decide to get back together.

Natalie and Mike made their reality TV debut in November 2019 after they met through mutual friends. Once Natalie relocated from Kyiv, Ukraine, to Sequim, Washington, to be with Michael amid their engagement, she struggled to adjust to living on a farm in the rural area. They clashed over their differing lifestyles and disagreed on wedding plans, while Michael even canceled their wedding the morning they planned to wed. However, the couple seemingly worked through their issues and tied the knot in April 2020.

Unfortunately for Natalie and Michael, their love wasn’t meant to be and In Touch exclusively confirmed they split after less than one year of marriage in March 2021. “She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Mike’s ​uncle Beau Lawrence told In Touch at the time. “She can stay away for all I care.”

Despite calling it quits, Natalie and Michael were in no rush to file for divorce and the model even hinted that she could see them reconciling in the future. In May 2022, Natalie sparked possible reconciliation rumors when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie she seemingly took with the husky she and Michael previously adopted together.

She then reminisced about the first time she connected with Michael online via Instagram in August 2022. “Today seven years ago, I had responded to his guy: ‘Thank you for your good wishes to my country!’” Natalie wrote alongside a throwback photo of the former couple. “And it changed my life forever … ”

The Washington resident eventually filed for dissolution of marriage in December 2023, and Natalie moved on with Josh, 42. Their romance was documented during season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.