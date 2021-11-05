Love Hurts! The Messiest Celebrity Breakups Ever — Brad and Angelina, J. Lo and A-Rod and More

From cheating scandals to heated exchanges, there have been some pretty messy breakups for Hollywood’s hottest couples. It’s great to fall in love, but these duos prove that sometimes things end on salty terms.

No one is safe from heartbreak, not even Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez or Jennifer Garner. That said, some couples do manage to rise above their issues and get back together. Take Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, for example. Bennifer reunited 17 years after they called off their engagement. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) broke up but are now married. There are many happy endings in the world.

Unfortunately, not on this list.

This list is fully dedicated to celebrities who went through a tough breakup with the world watching. Who could forget having to pick a side: Team Jennifer or Team Angelina? It turns out, both of those teams seemingly lost after his splits from both actresses.

However, according to Jennifer, the split wasn’t really about Angelina at all — and there was no clear-cut reason as to why the pair ultimately called it quits.

“It’s just complicated,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair in 2005, the same year Jen and Brad divorced. “Relationships are complicated, whether they’re friendships or business relationships or parent relationships. I don’t think anybody in a marriage gets to a point where they feel like ‘We’ve got it!’ You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash. There are all these levels of growth — and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen.”

Now, Brad and Jennifer seem to be on good terms and have remained friends. His breakup with Angelina, however, ended on a less amicable note. The two have had a very public falling apart and a tense custody battle over their six children.

Speaking of celebrities who have a number of bad breakups, Tom Cruise makes the list. Nicole Kidman was photographed screaming for joy after their divorce was finalized and Tom went from jumping on a couch over his love for Katie Holmes to another divorce six years later.

These celebrities are just the tip of the iceberg; keep scrolling to see the messiest celebrity breakups ever.