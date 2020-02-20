Hollywood A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner made headlines in 2004 when they showed off their romance to the world. The couple quickly made their relationship official when Ben, 47, proposed to the actress, 47, in 2005. Later on, they welcomed three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7 — into their lives and remained happily married for 10 years.

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Since then, the former flames have remained friendly and are often spotted with their children at church or soccer practice.

The Good Will Hunting alum recently revealed to The New York Times his “biggest regret” is divorcing the brunette beauty. The producer got candid about how he relied on alcohol when his marriage “was falling apart” from 2015 to 2016. “My drinking, of course, created more martial problems,” he told the outlet in an interview published on February 18.

After Ben’s comment, Jen “was surprised,” a source told In Touch exclusively. She “is touched by his honesty. She’s impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.”

The mom of three has been by her ex’s side whenever he has relapsed — he admitted he had a sobriety slip in October 2019 — and is “proud of Ben for cleaning up his act,” the insider added. “It’s been a long hard process, but he’s finally on the straight and narrow, and she’s proud of him for staying strong.”

Jennifer was Ben’s “tower of strength” before and “even after” their split, a second insider admitted. “When he hit rock bottom, she was always there for him no matter what. If he could turn back time and change certain things, he would. … Ben’s had time to reflect on life since the split and regrets the way he treated Jen.”

Ultimately, the California native is in a better headspace these days and is focusing on the future. “I took the last half of the year off, and I just got to be dad,” he told Diane Sawyer during an appearance on Good Morning America on February 20. “Drive them to school, pick them up, go to the swim meet — that is where parenting happens.”

Ben said he is “doing my very, very best” and doesn’t “have any more room for failure.” We love that Ben and Jen can coparent seamlessly these days.

