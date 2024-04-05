Doin’ it for the ‘gram? Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson‘s nine-year marriage has hit a rough patch, an insider exclusively tells In Touch — and their happy-family posts, including a recent Disneyland birthday for daughter Birdie, 5, are simply “PR stunts.”

Says the source, “Eric has had one foot out the door for a long time, because Jessica is high-maintenance and difficult to live with. He complains about it all the time.”

Meanwhile, the insider adds, Simpson is “pushing the photo shoots right now.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Johnson, 44 — who also shares daughter Maxwell, 11, and son Ace, 10, with the fashion mogul, 43 — “loves Jessica deep down and wants their marriage to work,” notes the insider. “But it’s like she cares more about the public’s perception of her than her marriage. If she doesn’t start looking at the big picture, she may lose Eric.”

Last month, an In Touch source said her marriage to the former football pro is on shaky ground due to Simpson’s “spaced-out attitude.”

The insider said, “It’s worrying how she’s turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months.”