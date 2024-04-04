Bianca Censori may come across like Kanye West‘s puppet, but sources exclusively tell In Touch she’s the one pulling the purse strings while trying to turn herself into a star.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” reveals an insider. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The Australian architect and model, 29, married the Donda artist (who legally changed his name to Ye), 46, in late 2022. Since then, he’s been parading her around, but In Touch sources say Censori is enduring it all as part of her plan to cash in.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” says an insider. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

The source adds, “Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him — and she’s going to take it all the way to the bank!”

Earlier this week, Censori was spotted in a skintight silver bodysuit while spending Easter Sunday with Ye and his four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. Censori was covered up from her neck to her toes in the futuristic long-sleeved outfit, which she paired with strappy white heels.

Says another source, “Bianca’s made it clear when she’s gotten what she wants out of Kanye she’ll divorce him and be set up on her own.”