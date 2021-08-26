The One That Got Away? Celebrities Who Broke Up and Got Back Together With Their Ex

Who hasn’t been there? Anyone with even a tiny amount of dating experience under their belt has probably experienced an on-again, off-again relationship. It’s human nature. In a sea full of other fish you don’t know anything about, an ex is familiar and possibly safe.

Before you pick up your phone to text that person who’s been on your mind, sometimes getting back together with your ex doesn’t work out. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber couldn’t make it work. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd gave their relationship another shot, in between dating other people, before they called it quits for good. Some fans still aren’t ready to process what happened between Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus — especially after listening to “Malibu” on repeat.

But sometimes it does work out — one of the world’s most famous couples of all time are former exes. No, not Kate Middleton and Prince William, though they did briefly break up in 2007 before Kate took on the title of Duchess. Talking of their split in their 2010 engagement video, William said, “It was at university. We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were famously engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in April 2021 after marrying other people (and then divorcing those people,) being engaged (sorry, Alex Rodriguez,) and spending nearly two decades apart.

The Good Will Hunting actor “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away,” a source previously told In Touch. Meanwhile, J. Lo considers Ben “her everything now,” a second source said.

Four months after the couple reunited, Ben is “more than ready” to propose, a third insider told In Touch.

“[Ben’s] fallen back into Jen’s whirlwind lifestyle,” the source continued, adding that it is “only a matter of time” for him to pop the big question — for the second time.

Love is real.

Keep scrolling to see the celebrity couples who called it quits then went back to their ex.