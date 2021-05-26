Actor Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody of his six kids after a five-year legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie, In Touch confirmed on Wednesday, May 26. They share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Judge John Ouderkirk issued a detailed tentative ruling. He noted that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”

Shutterstock (2)

Although the ruling is temporary, Jolie filed a request on May 21 with the Los Angeles Superior Court to modify Judge Ouderkirk’s order. Pitt’s team “does not take issue” with his ex’s “right to contest” the ruling, but said, “This is not the time nor the place to do so.” Instead, the “appropriate time” would be after Judge Ouderkirk’s decision becomes final.

Jolie claimed she was not given a “fair trial” because the judge would not allow their kids to testify, which her team said was “critical to making her case,” a filing reads, according to a Tuesday, May 25, report from Page Six.

In March, the Salt actress submitted new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence and claimed she had “proof.” However, a source familiar with the case told In Touch Jolie’s claims were unsubstantiated.

“When they were first divorced … she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” the source said after the Changeling actress filed the paperwork under seal on March 12.

A source told In Touch earlier this month Pitt and Jolie’s coparenting dynamic is a “work in progress” amid their ongoing divorce.

The A-listers were declared legally single in April 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized due to their different points of view on several issues, including a custody arrangement. Jolie first filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split following two years of marriage.

The Maleficent actress is “doing her best” to put her differences with the Fight Club actor aside so they can focus on the needs of their children.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” added the source. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”