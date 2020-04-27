She’s not holding back. Kristin Cavallari accused husband Jay Cutler of “inappropriate marital misconduct” in divorce documents obtained by In Touch after the couple announced their split.

According to the former Hills star, 33, her ex is “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” she alleged in her response that was filed on April 24, just days after Jay filed for divorce on April 21. While the former athlete, 36, has yet to speak on these claims, he cited irreconcilable differences in his original filing.

The documents reveal there is a discrepancy in reference to the official date they split. Kristin listed their date of separation as April 7, the day the family returned from their trip to the Bahamas, while Jay claimed they separated on April 21. Additionally, the files stated Kristin is seeking full physical custody of their three children and wants Jay to have visitation. Meanwhile, Jay is seeking joint custody of their kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

Kristin was the first to announce their split just two days after responding to Jay’s divorce filing. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the mom of three wrote in her Instagram announcement on Sunday, April 26. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Following the news, a source told Us Weekly there is no bad blood between the former lovers. “There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week,” the insider stated. “She’s planning to stay in Nashville so they can coparent.”

Jay and Kristin’s split didn’t come as a surprise to some. A source exclusively told In Touch they grew apart but “it didn’t happen overnight. She and Jay have always had underlying issues.”

“They fought about money and career issues. They had their own passions and it felt like they were living separate lives,” the insider explained. “Jay’s a great broadcaster and he’s been trying to land a solid gig with one of the networks, but Kristin never seemed that interested. Same with Jay, he doesn’t really care about her brand, her fame, or her silly TV show.”

The duo started dating in 2010 and later wed in 2013. They seemed to be doing just fine until Kristin hinted at marital woes during an exclusive interview with In Touch in September 2019. “Six years is great, but honestly, marriage is ups and downs. It is. I think anybody who says it’s not and it’s easy is lying,” she said at the time. “It’s hard work and every day is a choice. You commit to somebody and you have to love them during the good times and the bad times.”