Jimmy Fallon may seem like a happy-go-lucky single guy on The Tonight Show, but he has been wed to wife Nancy Juvonen since 2007. As their marriage is in crisis following a series of setbacks, she’s still a powerful career woman and loving mom, and fans want to know more about her.

What Does Nancy Juvonen Do for a Living?

Nancy has worked as a TV and film producer since 1995, when she and pal Drew Barrymore founded the production company Flower Films. Their first project was the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed starring the E.T. actress. The pair went on to produce other Drew-starring vehicles such as Charlie’s Angels in 2000 and it’s 2004 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2007’s rom-com Music and Lyrics, 2009’s roller derby drama Whip It and the ensemble comedy He’s Just Not That Into You. 'The Tonight Show' Host Is Rolling in Dough! Jimmy Fallon's Net Worth Nancy produced Drew’s Netflix comedy series The Santa Clarita Diet and her most current project is executive producing the 2023 Netflix animated series Princess Power. What Is Nancy Juvonen’s Net Worth? Her success in the film and TV industries has paid off, as Nancy is worth $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Where Is Nancy Juvonen From? She was born and raised in Marin County, California, just north of San Francisco, and graduated from the University of Southern California. How Did Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon Meet? Long before Jimmy was named host of The Tonight Show in 2014, he was a popular star on Saturday Night Live. The couple met when Nancy and Drew visited the SNL set in 2004, but the pair didn’t start dating until they worked together on the 2005 film Fever Pitch, which Nancy and Drew produced and The Wedding Singer actress starred in. Jimmy proposed during an August 2007 visit to her family home in New Hampshire. The couple wasted no time in tying the knot, marrying in a small ceremony on Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, Necker Island, in December. Jimmy Fallon Is a Proud Girl Dad: Meet His Daughters Winnie and Frances

Do Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon Have Children?

The couple share two daughters. They welcomed daughter Winnie Rose via surrogate in 2013 and the following year again used a gestational carrier to add second child Francis “Franny” Cole to their family.

The same year Franny was born, Jimmy took over hosting The Tonight Show. “This has been the craziest year of my life,” Jimmy told People at the time. “But being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything’s going well on the show. My life has never been this cool.”

Jimmy credited Nancy for him being able to keep The Tonight Show going during the COVID-19 pandemic while being a supermom to their girls.

“My wife is the brains behind this whole thing,” he told People in May 2020. “She’s the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything.” Nancy also coordinated their kids’ schooling and helped them with art projects and other activities to occupy their time while making sure her husband’s show stayed on the air.

What Is the Status of Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon’s Marriage?

The couple’s “marriage is in crisis” as the pair are dealing with a myriad of issues, sources told In Touch exclusively on October 20.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” an insider exclusively revealed. “Especially during the writers’ strike they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

Jimmy moved from New York City to Mill Neck on Long Island with no “clear reason why,” a second insider explained. ​“Nancy and the kids spend summers and a lot of weekends at Sagaponack.” The source detailed how the late night personality liked to hit up local hotspots and was “always drinking and rowdy” when he hung out with the locals in town. “He would jump on stage and sing, take pics, he was not subtle,” the ​second source added.

“Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past,” the insider added. “She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”