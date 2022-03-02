Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have flooded headlines as Hollywood’s edgy it-couple for months and it appears the attention-demanding duo are carrying on in their relationship.

Kelly, 31, confirmed they are still going strong with an Instagram post on Monday, February 28, showing a new addition to their family, a cat named Whiskey.

The pair met in March 2020 while filming a crime thriller movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The costars quickly began spending time together shortly after, partaking in long phone chats that Kelly said felt like five minutes.

“I love a dark fairytale,” The “emo girl” singer said in an interview with GQ last year.

According to the interview, the couple’s first real date involved Kelly driving the Jennifer’s Body actress in a 1974 Cadillac convertible to a cliffside picnic, complete with a blanket and roses followed by a rooftop makeout session set to pop punk music.

In summer 2020, they were spotted on multiple occasions showing PDA around Los Angeles.

Fox, 35, has described their relationship as “very intense” and non-traditional.

“Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves,” said Fox, “to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”

On January 11, Kelly asked Fox to marry him in Puerto Rico, the same location where they became acquainted on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Notably, Fox posted a video of the proposal to her Instagram saying that to celebrate they “drank each other’s blood.”

The actress wrote an affectionate caption about the singer in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, in the same quasi-poetic style of her other social media uploads.

“There goes my heart manifest outside of my body,” Fox wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day rehab barbie.”

While the couple is more in love than ever, Fox has reminded MGK she’s not yet his wife. The two were mislabeled while sitting courtside at an NBA all-star game on February 20, with the announcer calling Fox the “wife” of Kelly as the couple appeared on the jumbotron screen. Fox reacted by laughing and whispering the words “I’m not…” to Kelly before covering her mouth.

Machine Gun Kelly spoke about plans for the wedding in an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 24, noting the difficulty of planning a goth wedding.

When asked about when they plan to tie the knot, Kelly said, “when they can build me a red river with like gothic– the location is hard. Trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”