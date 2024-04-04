Bijou Phillips is desperate to finish her divorce from That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson — who’s serving 30 years to life for rape — but the actor is attempting to delay the proceedings, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“He knows how important it is to her to get this divorce finalized because it would also protect her from any civil lawsuits against him — but he’s dragging it out and not cooperating,” says an insider. “He’s not signing off on documents in a timely fashion and making her come to prison to see him with their daughter.”

On March 16, the Almost Famous actress, 44, was spotted clutching paperwork alongside 10-year-old Fianna — her only child with her estranged spouse of 12 years — as the pair visited the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Phillips filed for divorce in September — days after the 48-year-old was sentenced for sexually assaulting two fellow Scientologists more than two decades ago.

The insider continues, “Some people think Bijou’s delusional to still think Danny could be happy for her to get on with her life. He clearly isn’t. He’s very bitter and angry — especially as he knows she’s dating!”

Last month, sources told In Touch that Masterson has been using his fame to ease his way at the minimum-security facility.

“Danny’s a popular celebrity in prison,” explained an insider. “Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage.”

Added the source, “The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad.”