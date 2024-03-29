Did Jay-Z Really Cheat on Wife Beyonce? Infidelity Updates

Beyoncé resurfaced husband Jay-Z’s cheating ​scandal in her March 2024 studio album, Country Carter. The hitmaker teamed up with Dolly Parton in her rendition of “Jolene,” who slammed ​Jay-Z’s alleged mistress.

“You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about?” Dolly says in the song’s interlude. “Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 after they started dating eight years prior. The couple, who has collaborated on a handful of projects, welcomed eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012. Twins son Sir and daughter Rumi joined the family in 2017.

Although the couple extended their family, their marriage was on the rocks after Beyoncé publicly slammed Jay for cheating on her.

When ​Did Beyonce Accuse Jay-Z of Cheating on Her?

The “Texas Hold Em” singer aired out the dirty laundry in her marriage in her powerful 2016 album, Lemonade.

In the track “Hold Up,” Beyoncé suggested that Jay’s love was “wicked” before diving deeper into the topic in the following songs.

“Becky with the good hair” became a pop culture ​obsession after Beyoncé coined the term as a reference to Jay-Z’s alleged other woman in her song, “Sorry.” ​

“Me and my whoadies ’bout to stroll up/ I see them boppers in the corner/ They sneaking out the back door/ He only want me when I’m not there/ He better call Becky with the good hair,” she sings.

The Houston native bolded and underlined her statements in the single “Don’t Hurt Yourself” when she raged, “ “Who the f–k do you think I is? / You ain’t married to no average ​bitch, boy,” she fumes. “If you try this s–t again / You gon’ lose your wife.”

To this day, the identity of Jay-Z’s mistress remains unknown as she is only referred to as “Becky with the good hair.”

What Did Beyonce and Jay-Z Say About the Cheating Scandal?

The Rocawear cofounder admitted to stepping out of his marriage months before his November 2017 confessional interview with The New York Times. Five months prior, Jay released his album 4:44 and opened up about the affair.

Getty

“And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame,” he raps in the album-titled song. “‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue [Ivy Carter]?’”

At the time, sources exclusively revealed to In Touch inside details into the couple’s marital woes, noting that Jay-Z’s confession didn’t immediately fix their marriage.

“Ever since Jay admitted to cheating, Beyoncé can’t stop thinking about it,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in 2017. “Jay thought once he came clean, she would forgive him, but instead, it’s made things worse.”

Four months after Beyonce gave birth to the twins in June 2017, the family patriarch hit the road for work ​– which led to marital issues.

“Beyoncé was at home with three children while he was out touring,” the insider notes, “and she was living in constant fear that he would cheat again.” Bey, 36, gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June, making 5-year-old Blue a big sister. “Beyoncé and Jay had a short honeymoon phase where they came together for their twins,” the insider says. “But that didn’t last. Beyoncé can’t seem to get past his cheating.”

Are Beyonce and Jay-Z Still Married?

The A-listers overcame the massive obstacle in their marriage and are still together. Beyoncé is in her prime once again after fans danced the summer away in 2023 during the Renaissance World Tour. In the first quarter of 2024, the Destiny’s Child alum launched her haircare brand, Cécred, and line danced her way into a new genre when she released her first country album, Cowboy Carter.

In February 2024, the couple and Blue attended the last half of the Grammys as Jay accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as an influential Black music creator. When he accepted the award alongside Blue onstage, his speech shocked fans as he slammed the Recording Academy for subbing his wife during her career.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”