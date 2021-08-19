Boy, bye! Jennifer Lopez has made it clear to ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez that things are over — and Ben Affleck “is her everything now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“A-Rod can’t take a hint,” the insider says. “She gets that she and Alex were together for five years, that they planned to marry and everyone was rooting for them, but it ended. It’s over. It’s done.”

“[J. Lo] wants him to move on,” the source says. “She wishes him well.”

The insider adds that the singer, 52, is also looking to sever any business dealings, investments and projects she shares with A-Rod, 46.

J. Lo and A-Rod, who started dating in 2017 and announced their split on April 15, appear to be handling their breakup very differently.

Following the split, the singer moved on quickly by rekindling her relationship with Ben, 49, in May. The relationship is moving fast as the couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, don’t want to “[waste] any time.” another source told In Touch. The Oscar winner and the Grammy winner have been spotted house-hunting together and spending time with each other’s children.

Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Alias actress, 49, and the “You Sang to Me” singer, 52, have given their blessings to the couple.

While a Bennifer 2.0 engagement is said to be “around the corner,” a third source previously told In Touch, A-Rod may be a bit hung up on the “Jenny from the Block” singer.

Days after the Hustlers actress erased every photo of her former fiancé from her social media and unfollowed him on Instagram, the retired shortstop shared a photo of himself leaning against a red Porshe on Wednesday, August 18. Some fans believe it to be the same car that A-Rod gifted J. Lo for her 50th birthday. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released on August 17, the baseball player said that he was “grateful for the last five years.”

“[Alex] is still talking about her. Jen just wants him to stop,” the source says. “When Jen breaks up with someone, she cuts things off 100 percent.”

Reps for J. Lo and A-Rod did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.